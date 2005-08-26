Coyote Revs Crawfish Pie-Powered Hummer

Coyote TV says it has cleared eco-friendly syndicated reality show, Coolfuel Roadtrip, in 70% of the country for a Sept. 5 debut. That includes Viacom's UPN affiliates--that deal was announced in May--as well as some Emmis and Weigel Broadcasting stations, according to Coyote's Diana Foster.

The FCC-friendly show--it will carry the educational/informational (E/I) bug--has been cleared for primarily weekend play in mostly mid-sized and smaller markets, with the station count nearing 90.

Foster says she was not rooting for gas prices to skyrocket, but it has certainly proved good timing for pitching a show about alternative auto fuels.

The 18-episode, half-hour series looks at the year-long, 16,000-mile cross-country trek of some alternately-fueled vehicles helmed by "Australian TV adventurer" Shaun Murphy and his dog, Sparky.

Green machines they profile include an RV running on soybeans, a vegetable oil-powered pickup, and a stretch hummer limo running on sun, hydrogen, and cajun food.

The show will also include weekly celebrity guests including alternate-fuel fans Daryl Hanna, Jackson Browne and Ed Begley Jr.

