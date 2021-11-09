Cox's Pat Esser Re-Upped as C-SPAN Board Chair

Cox President Pat Esser has been re-elected chairman of the C-SPAN board.

That came at the public affairs networks' annual meeting, held remotely.

It is a changing of the guard nonetheless, with the election of three new directors and the exit of two of C-SPAN's longest-serving directors.

Exiting the board are John Evans, chairman of Evans Telecommunications, and Bob Miron, chairman of Advance Newhouse. Evans has been on the board since 1978 and Miron since 1986. Both are former chairs of the executive committee.

But there will still be a Miron on the board with the addition of Advance Newhouse CEO Steve Miron, who returns to the board as a senior director, joined by incoming Cox President Mark Greatrex and incoming NCTC CEO Lou Borelli, who takes the seat of his NCTC predecessor, Rich Fickle.

The current executive committee remains intact, comprising Esser (chairman); Comcast CEO Dave Watson (vice chairman); Charter President Tom Rutledge; Julie Laulis, president, Cable One; and Pat McAdaragh, president, Midco. The committee sets strategy and oversees finances.

C-SPAN is a suite of public affairs networks created and funded by the cable industry as a public service and supported by satellite and cable carriage fees.