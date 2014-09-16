Cox's Esser Re-Upped Atop C-SPAN Exec Committee
C-SPAN's board of directors has re-elected Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications to a second term as chairman of the board's executive committee.
Esser took over the post following the death of Time Warner Cable chairman Glenn Britt.
The executive committee provides the board's input on strategy and finances for C-SPAN, the public affairs channel funded by cable operators.
