Cox Unveils Sports Pak 2 Tier

Cox Communications began rolling out a new sports tier in select markets this week, a $10 tier dubbed Cox Sports Pak 2 that includes channels like NFL Network and NFL RedZone, as well as niche sports networks.

According to Cox spokesman Todd Smith, in addition to the NFL channels the tier includes World Fishing Network, Outside TV and Universal Sports and is available to its Cox Advanced TV customers. Smith added that in certain markets, Big Ten Network, Pac 12 Network, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and Cox Sports TV are also available.

The tier seems to be part of a growing trend in the multichannel market. In April, Verizon Communications' FiOS TV launched Sports Pass, a $9.99 tier that includes CBS Sports Network, The Longhorn Network, ESPN Buzzer Beater/ESPN Goal Line, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor, World Fishing Network, ESPN Classic , beIN SPORT, HRTV and TVG.

"We know that sports programming is very important to many of our customers and this new tier allows us to offer another option for customers who want more choices for their video content," Smith said. "Sports Pak 2 will roll out over the next few months."