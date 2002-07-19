Cox, Universal McCann look at VOD
Cox Communications Inc. and Universal McCann, the media-planning and buying arm of
McCann-Erickson WorldGroup, said Thursday that they will explore new
advertising opportunities in video-on-demand.
The first market where those opportunities will be studied is San Diego, where Cox's digital-cable subscribers will have access to its
ad-supported VOD channel, "The FreeZone."
The Coca-Cola Co. and Sony Music Entertainment's Epic Records are the first Universal
McCann clients to participate in the VOD channel, the companies
said.
