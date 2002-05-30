Cox targeted by EEOC

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a discrimination lawsuit

against Cox Communications Inc. Wednesday, alleging that the country's

ninth-largest media company 'created a hostile work environment' for Hispanic

employees in its Georgetown, Texas, facility.

Rather than taking corrective measures, the company retaliated against

employees who complained, the EEOC alleged.

According to the suit, one Hispanic foreman and other Hispanic employees

'suffered repeated slurs, threats and derogatory insults.' The discrimination

created 'intolerable working conditions' that led to the resignation of some

Hispanic employees, while others were simply fired, the suit alleged.

The EEOC is seeking back pay, compensatory and punitive damages and an

injunction requiring Cox to provide equal opportunities and a nonhostile work

environment.

Negotiations to settle prior to litigation failed, the EEOC said. A Cox

spokesperson could not be reached at press time.