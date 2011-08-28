Cox: Service for Most Virginia Customers Unaffected by Irene

Cox Communications said Sunday that 15% of customers in Northern Virginia and 25% of those in the southern part of the state had service outages in the wake of Hurricane Irene, primarily the result of power failures.

"Our business and residential technical support team members are presently working to assess the state of the operation," Cox Virginia said in a statement. "Following the assessment, technicians will be deployed to begin work to restore service to impacted customers."

Cox said it is following Dominion Power crews as the utility restores service in affected areas. The MSO said its business continuity plan calls for it to restore core infrastructure and service to emergency and government/municipal customers, followed by other residential and commercial entities.

In Virginia, all Cox Solutions Stores remained closed Sunday but were scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 29. Cox Media also will resume normal operations on Monday.

Cox will provide an update on operations in Rhode Island and Connecticut when it is able to assess conditions there, according to director of media relations Todd Smith.