Cox Re-Ups With NFL Net, Adds RedZone

NFL Network has struck a long-term

renewal for carriage on Cox cable systems Advanced TV digital service.

Cox has also agreed to launch NFL RedZone to Advanced TV customers for

an additional $39.99 per football season.

That comes in the wake of last week's

announcement of a master agreement with the National Cable Television

Cooperative that allows NCTC members to strike agreements for NFL

Network and NFL RedZone.

RedZone allows fans to tune in to live

"look-ins" of scoring plays in all Sunday NFL games (the 'red zone" is

the last 20 yards between a team and the endzone).

Cox is the third-largest cable

operator serving 6.2 million homes and businesses. NFL Net has deals

with four of the top five MVPDs, including Comcast, DISH and DirecTV,

with only number two operator Time Warner not in the

fold.

Cox has carried the NFL Net since 2005.