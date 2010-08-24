Cox Re-Ups With NFL Net, Adds RedZone
NFL Network has struck a long-term
renewal for carriage on Cox cable systems Advanced TV digital service.
Cox has also agreed to launch NFL RedZone to Advanced TV customers for
an additional $39.99 per football season.
That comes in the wake of last week's
announcement of a master agreement with the National Cable Television
Cooperative that allows NCTC members to strike agreements for NFL
Network and NFL RedZone.
RedZone allows fans to tune in to live
"look-ins" of scoring plays in all Sunday NFL games (the 'red zone" is
the last 20 yards between a team and the endzone).
Cox is the third-largest cable
operator serving 6.2 million homes and businesses. NFL Net has deals
with four of the top five MVPDs, including Comcast, DISH and DirecTV,
with only number two operator Time Warner not in the
fold.
Cox has carried the NFL Net since 2005.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.