Cox to Provide Free Internet, Phone in Virginia County Slammed By Irene

Cox Communications said Friday it is setting up a mobile trailer to provide free Internet and phone services to customers in New Kent County, Va., and surrounding areas that were hardest hit by Hurricane Irene.

Overall in Cox's Hampton Roads, Va., area, more than 97% of customers had service restored as of Friday afternoon, according to the operator.

Most Cox customers in Virginia were not affected by Irene, according to the nation's third-largest cable operator. The massive storm, which flew up the East Coast the last weekend of August causing widespread flooding and power outages, prompted the evacuation of some 2.3 million people and caused an estimated $7 billion to $10 billion of damage.

