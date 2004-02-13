Cox Previews NBA TV

Cox Communications Inc. will give more subscribers a chance to watch NBA TV Feb. 12-17 during the National Basketball Association’s All-Star festivities.

Cox usually offers NBA TV on its sports and information tier. During the free preview week, though, systems will be offering NBA TV as an analog cable net.

NBA TV plans more than 100 hours of All-Star-related programming. The NBA All-Star game airs Feb. 15 on TNT.