Cox plugs into TNT Plus

As part of a new multinetwork distribution pact, Cox Communications Inc. has signed on for the

fully loaded version of Turner Network Television, now dubbed TNT Plus.

Turner is offering MSOs two versions of TNT -- a pricier option with National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing and

National Basketball Association events, or a stripped-down, sports-free version of the network.

Corporate cousin Time Warner Cable has already signed on for TNT Plus. Turner

is said to be seeking a 10 percent rate increase for TNT Plus over its average

70-cent license fee. Terms of the Cox deal were not available.

The Cox deal also secured multiyear carriage for other Turner Broadcasting System Inc. networks CNN Headline News, TBS Superstation, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Turner South, Boomerang,

CNNfn and CNN en Español.