Cox Names Clearwire's Hart As CTO

After a 10-month search, Cox Communications has hired Kevin Hart, most recently chief information officer at broadband wireless provider Clearwire, as executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Hart, who starts with the Atlanta-based cable operator effective April 25, will be responsible for providing strategic and operational direction for the planning and development of Cox's integrated technology group. Hart also is charged with aligning the technology strategy with overall business objectives.

Cox's previous CTO, Scott Hatfield, resigned in June 2010. Last December, the MSO recruited Don Hallacy, a former BellSouth and Sprint executive, to manage its technology organization on an interim basis.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.