Cox Hires Former Sprint Exec

Cox Communications has hired Sprint/Nextel veteran Len Barlik as

executive vice president of product management and development,

responsible for providing the overall leadership and accountability for

product strategy, development and delivery of Cox's advanced digital

video, Internet, telephone and wireless services.

In

his new role, Barlik will oversee the long-range product development

process to ensure continued growth and profitability of Cox's products

and services.

"Len's depth and breadth of experience in the

industry and his understanding of the competitive landscape will serve

Cox and our customers extremely well in this role," Cox president Pat Esser said

in a statement. "Len will be able to contribute significantly to Cox's

ongoing success as an industry leader in product innovation."



