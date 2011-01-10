Cox Hires Former Sprint Exec
Cox Communications has hired Sprint/Nextel veteran Len Barlik as
executive vice president of product management and development,
responsible for providing the overall leadership and accountability for
product strategy, development and delivery of Cox's advanced digital
video, Internet, telephone and wireless services.
In
his new role, Barlik will oversee the long-range product development
process to ensure continued growth and profitability of Cox's products
and services.
"Len's depth and breadth of experience in the
industry and his understanding of the competitive landscape will serve
Cox and our customers extremely well in this role," Cox president Pat Esser said
in a statement. "Len will be able to contribute significantly to Cox's
ongoing success as an industry leader in product innovation."
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.