Cox Has Playdate With Starz's TV Everywhere Services

Starz Entertainment, whose online distribution deal with Netflix expired earlier this year, is doubling down on TV Everywhere with a suite of video services designed to keep consumers within the pay-TV tribe.

Cox Communications is the first to offer the premium programmer's branded online and mobile services, Starz Play and Encore Play, for no extra charge to subscribers of the linear networks. The two services provide a total of 1,300 movies and TV shows, viewable online or through Apple's iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch devices.

The new Starz services augment its existing TV Everywhere deals, under which it distributes the same content to five affiliates -- Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon's FiOS TV -- on their respective online services.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.