Cox Enterprises Offers Oklahoma Tornado Relief

Cox Enterprises said it will offer $1 million in support to

assist the relief and recovery efforts of the communities affected by the

tornado in Oklahoma. At least 24 people were killed as a result of Monday's

devastating tornado, which struck the Oklahoma City-suburb of Moore.

The contribution, made in partnership with The James M. Cox

Foundation, includes a $500,000 cash donation to the American Red Cross and

$500,000 of in-kind support, including public service announcements.

"Cox Enterprises is committed to supporting the victims of

this terrible storm," said Jim Kennedy, chairman of Cox Enterprises, in a

statement. "As a company that operates multiple businesses in Oklahoma, we

are committed to helping our employees and the communities we serve recover

from this disaster. In providing this assistance, we also encourage others to

support the local relief and recovery efforts."

