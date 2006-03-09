Cox To Carry Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Cox Communications has signed a deal to carry the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

That means that a quarter of a million homes in Northern Virginia will be able to get almost a full season (154 games) of Nationals baseball. Before the deal, they had access to TV coverage of only a handful of games for Washington's new Major League team.

Cox serves 260,000 customers in the D.C. surburb of Fairfax County and the outlying Fredericksburg.

The other major cable operator in the area, Comcast, does not carry MASN. It has a longstanding dispute with MASN owner, the Baltimore Orioles.