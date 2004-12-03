Cox Buyout Close to Completion

Cox Communications Inc. moved closer to going private as enough public shareholders accepted an offer by parent company Cox Enterprises Inc. CEI made a public tender offer for the 38% of the cable company it didn't already own, buying out public investors at $34.75 per share.

Enough investors agreed to give CEI more than 90% of all of Cox's shares. That's enough for CEI to force a merger with the company and delist shares of the holdouts.

The deal is expected to close Dec. 8.

