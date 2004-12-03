Cox Buyout Close to Completion
By John Higgins
Cox Communications Inc. moved closer to going private as enough public shareholders accepted an offer by parent company Cox Enterprises Inc. CEI made a public tender offer for the 38% of the cable company it didn't already own, buying out public investors at $34.75 per share.
Enough investors agreed to give CEI more than 90% of all of Cox's shares. That's enough for CEI to force a merger with the company and delist shares of the holdouts.
The deal is expected to close Dec. 8.
