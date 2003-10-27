Cox-Arquette Duet Push Mix It Up
Friends
star Courteney Cox and husband David Arquette have been all over the media -- including the cover of People
magazine -- hyping their new redecorating show, Mix It Up
, on WE: Women’s Entertainment.
But the blitz didn’t pull in many viewers for the Oct. 22 premiere. Mix It Up
mustered a 0.1 rating and 54,000 households, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s actually below the usual 0.2 or 0.3 WE records in prime time.
Cox and Arquette executive-produce the show but do not appear on camera. That could possibly change in upcoming episodes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.