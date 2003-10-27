Cox-Arquette Duet Push Mix It Up

Friends

star Courteney Cox and husband David Arquette have been all over the media -- including the cover of People

magazine -- hyping their new redecorating show, Mix It Up

, on WE: Women’s Entertainment.

But the blitz didn’t pull in many viewers for the Oct. 22 premiere. Mix It Up

mustered a 0.1 rating and 54,000 households, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s actually below the usual 0.2 or 0.3 WE records in prime time.

Cox and Arquette executive-produce the show but do not appear on camera. That could possibly change in upcoming episodes.