Cox Announces Promotions in Technology Team

Cox Communications, the third-largest cable operator in the nation, promoted three executives to new posts.

Randy Kinsey was promoted to executive director of network architecture, reporting to Jay Rolls, vice president of technology development and engineering. He will oversee the design of Internet-protocol network transport and security for the company's Internet, voice, wireless and video products. Kinsey, who joined Cox in 1999, will also be responsible for preparing the network to deliver new and advanced services for each product line. Prior to joining Cox, Kinsey served in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years supporting telecommunications for the F117 Stealth Fighter Team.

Matthew Hayes was promoted to director of network engineering, reporting to Kinsey. Hayes will be responsible for developing, testing and driving new network designs and standards for the Cox network. Hayes, who joined Cox in 2000, will also lead an engineering team in creating solutions for current and future product integration over a single network. Before his promotion, Hayes served as manager of network engineering since 2005.

Paul Farley was promoted to director of network intelligence and security engineering and will also report to Kinsey. Farley will oversee development and implementation of secure designs and solutions for current and future Cox products. He will also be responsible for enhancing day-to-day network operations and security through data collection, analysis and incident response. Farley, who joined Cox in 2004, served as a product-development security engineer before his promotion.