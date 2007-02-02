Cox and ABC6 Ink Retrans Deal

Cable operator Cox Communications and WLNE, an ABC affiliate broadcasting in the Providence market, reached a five-year retransmission deal. The pact that ensures the station’s analog and high-definition broadcasts, as well as the 24-hour news channel it operates with Cox, remain available to Cox customers.

“This agreement solidifies our commitment to entertain and inform the Rhode Island communities we serve,” stated Roland T. Adeszko, V.P. and General Manager of WLNE.

Cox carries WLNE’s ABC6 analog signal on channel 6, the high-def signal on 702 and the news channel on channel 5. Cox and ABC6 launched RI News Channel in 1998.