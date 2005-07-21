Cowboys Ride HorseTV Media

HorseTV Media Group, which is launching The Horse Channel on cable and satellite later this fall, has formed an alliance with The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to help build a Western-lifestyle programming block on the new television network.

"Bringing the various disciplines of the equestrian world together under one umbrella and having a network like The Horse Channel, dedicated to the Western industry, seems like a win-win for everyone," said Troy Ellerman, PRCA commissioner. "As we move forward we will explore all of our options with the intent of branding the PRCA and the Western lifestyle that comes with being a rodeo cowboy."

The PRCA hands out more than $35 million in prize money at more than 700 rodeos nationwide, so the deal gives The Horse Channel some big-time exposure as it launches in the fall. (Horse TV Media Group is still in talks to secure carriage for the channel.) George Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of HorseTV Media Group, says the alliance will also help the channel make sure the value’s of today’s cowboy, and where they fit into modern society, are addressed on the network.

In a related move, Jason Adams, the PCRA's vice president for economic development, and Jim Nichols, the association's director of rodeo administration, have joined the program development committee of The Horse Channel's advisory board.