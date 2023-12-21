Cowboys-Bills Rout Puts Fox on Top: The Week in Sports Ratings (Dec. 11-17)

The Buffalo Bills’ Dec. 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys also won in the sports ratings race for the week of Dec. 11-17.

Fox’s December 17 Dallas Cowboys-Buffalo Bills NFL telecast drew the most viewers for live TV sports events last week as the league winds down its regular season schedule.

The game, won by the Bills over the Cowboys 31-10, averaged 26.33 million viewers for the week of December 11-17, easily beating Fox’s early window slate of Week 15 matchups, which averaged 16.43 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

NBC’s Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday Night Football telecast averaged 16.31 million viewers to finish third for the week. The most watched college football game of the week was ABC’s December 16 UCLA-Boise State LA Bowl telecast, which drew 2.38 million viewers.

The non-football ratings chart was led by CBS’s December 16 North Carolina-Kentucky men’s college basketball game, which drew 2.39 million viewers. Other highlights include Univision’s Liga MX Apertura Finals soccer broadcast, which averaged 2.21 million viewers; and ABC’s December 17 Texas-Nebraska NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship game, which drew a record 1.69 million viewers for the sport, according to SportsMedia Watch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Dec. 11-17 Date Event Network Viewership December 17 NFL on Fox: Dallas-Buffalo Fox 26.33 million December 17 NFL on Fox (early window) Fox 16.43 million December 17 Sunday Night Football NBC 16.31 million December 17 NFL on CBS (early window) CBS 14.41 million December 11 Monday Night Football ABC 11.40 million