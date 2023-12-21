Cowboys-Bills Rout Puts Fox on Top: The Week in Sports Ratings (Dec. 11-17)

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Liga MX Apertura final, NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship tally strong numbers

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball after a catch as Stephon Gilmore #21 of the Dallas Cowboys defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
The Buffalo Bills’ Dec. 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys also won in the sports ratings race for the week of Dec. 11-17. (Image credit: Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Fox’s December 17 Dallas Cowboys-Buffalo Bills NFL telecast drew the most viewers for live TV sports events last week as the league winds down its regular season schedule. 

The game, won by the Bills over the Cowboys 31-10, averaged 26.33 million viewers for the week of December 11-17, easily beating Fox’s early window slate of Week 15 matchups, which averaged 16.43 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

NBC’s Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday Night Football telecast averaged 16.31 million viewers to finish third for the week. The most watched college football game of the week was ABC’s December 16 UCLA-Boise State LA Bowl telecast, which drew 2.38 million viewers.

The non-football ratings chart was led by CBS’s December 16 North Carolina-Kentucky men’s college basketball game, which drew 2.39 million viewers. Other highlights include Univision’s Liga MX Apertura Finals soccer broadcast, which averaged 2.21 million viewers; and ABC’s December 17 Texas-Nebraska NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship game, which drew a record 1.69 million viewers for the sport, according to SportsMedia Watch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Dec. 11-17
DateEventNetworkViewership
December 17 NFL on Fox: Dallas-Buffalo Fox 26.33 million
December 17 NFL on Fox (early window) Fox 16.43 million
December 17 Sunday Night Football NBC 16.31 million
December 17 NFL on CBS (early window) CBS 14.41 million
December 11 Monday Night Football ABC 11.40 million
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Non-Football Events, Dec. 11-17
DateEvent NetworkViewership
December 16 NCAA Men’s Basketball: UNC-Kentucky CBS 2.39 million
December 17 Liga MX Univision 2.21 million
December 12 NBA: Warriors-Suns TNT 1.72 million
December 17 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship ABC 1.69 million
December 17 PNC Championship (golf) NBC 1.07 million
R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.