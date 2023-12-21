Cowboys-Bills Rout Puts Fox on Top: The Week in Sports Ratings (Dec. 11-17)
Liga MX Apertura final, NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship tally strong numbers
Fox’s December 17 Dallas Cowboys-Buffalo Bills NFL telecast drew the most viewers for live TV sports events last week as the league winds down its regular season schedule.
The game, won by the Bills over the Cowboys 31-10, averaged 26.33 million viewers for the week of December 11-17, easily beating Fox’s early window slate of Week 15 matchups, which averaged 16.43 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.
NBC’s Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday Night Football telecast averaged 16.31 million viewers to finish third for the week. The most watched college football game of the week was ABC’s December 16 UCLA-Boise State LA Bowl telecast, which drew 2.38 million viewers.
The non-football ratings chart was led by CBS’s December 16 North Carolina-Kentucky men’s college basketball game, which drew 2.39 million viewers. Other highlights include Univision’s Liga MX Apertura Finals soccer broadcast, which averaged 2.21 million viewers; and ABC’s December 17 Texas-Nebraska NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship game, which drew a record 1.69 million viewers for the sport, according to SportsMedia Watch.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|December 17
|NFL on Fox: Dallas-Buffalo
|Fox
|26.33 million
|December 17
|NFL on Fox (early window)
|Fox
|16.43 million
|December 17
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|16.31 million
|December 17
|NFL on CBS (early window)
|CBS
|14.41 million
|December 11
|Monday Night Football
|ABC
|11.40 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|December 16
|NCAA Men’s Basketball: UNC-Kentucky
|CBS
|2.39 million
|December 17
|Liga MX
|Univision
|2.21 million
|December 12
|NBA: Warriors-Suns
|TNT
|1.72 million
|December 17
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship
|ABC
|1.69 million
|December 17
|PNC Championship (golf)
|NBC
|1.07 million
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.