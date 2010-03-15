Cover Story: TheRetransBattlePlaybook

The lines have been drawn in the broadcasters’ battle

to eke out a second revenue stream from cable

providers. In one corner, we have ashen-faced

broadcasters staring at dwindling profit margins

and watching puny cable networks command carriage

fees from MSOs. In the other corner, we

have cable operators (and their cheering section,

the satellite and telco providers) determined to

draw a line in the sand for broadcasters demanding

retransmission

cash.

And in the middle is the consumer, who already pays

approximately $50 a month

for an expanded basic-cable

package including myriad networks

that viewers click past,

according to the broadcasters’

mythology, on their way to ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

As recent skirmishes between Time Warner and Fox, and Cablevision

and WABC New York, have unfolded, a playbook has

emerged that undoubtedly will be followed when future deals

come up. These negotiations have all the trappings of a mudslinging

political campaign, and a rather predictable ending.

So, before the next retrans battle takes place, here is a look at

how it will play out.

1. TIME IT TO A BIG EVENT

The battles are timed to a big television event for maximum

leverage and public relations impact. The thinking is obvious:

Dangle the idea of fans missing a big game or event, and suddenly

people care.

News Corp. used Fox’s New Year’s Day telecast of the Sugar

Bowl as a very effective pawn in its battle with Time Warner.

And Disney’s ABC used the highest-rated event telecast in its

arsenal: the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

While Disney-ABC’s deal with Time Warner comes up at

the end of August, News Corp. will be at the bargaining table

with DISH this fall and Cablevision in October, conveniently

during the height of the baseball playoff season. A Yankees

playoff series would be the perfect centerpiece for a highprofile

battle.

2. RAMP UP THE RHETORIC

Dueling Websites will go up touting the other side’s abject greed.

Consumers will be bombarded with TV, radio, print and online

ads—and the talent and news arms of broadcast companies will

be compelled to take sides.

On her ABC daytime program The View, Barbara Walters

warned that viewers could miss the Oscars and her last Oscar

special to boot. “This seems unfair,” Walters said. “If this happens,

you have options. You can contact Cablevision; tell them

you don’t want to lose ABC.”

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa also engaged in canned banter

about the tussle. “Just a reminder, Cablevision gets paid by the

subscribers and Channel 7 is not paid,” Philbin said. And as animated

as Philbin can be, he was not the most cartoonish retrans

spokesman: In Viacom’s 2008 retransmission battle with Time

Warner, Nickelodeon drafted SpongeBob SquarePants to make

Viacom’s case against big, bad Time Warner.

“The game has now changed,” CBS Corp. CEO Leslie

Moonves said recently. “We used to joke that USA, which

is a wonderful network, is getting paid for showing NCIS repeats

and we’re not getting paid for showing the original product.

If we’re spending millions of dollars on NFL football or

CSI, we should get paid as much as a cable network showing

repeats.”

And it will get personal. Rebecca Campbell, president and

general manager of WABC, gave the family-run Cablevision,

which is controlled by James

Dolan and was founded by

his father, Charles, the Maoist

moniker “Dolan family

dynasty.”

Cablevision took a page

from overzealous fans and

cause-oriented guerilla

groups by publishing the

e-mail addresses of Disney-ABC executives, including President/

CEO Bob Iger, Disney-ABC Television Group President

Anne Sweeney, and ABC Sports and ESPN President George

Bodenheimer. Executives were bombarded with e-mails, according

to sources.

3. HERE COMES WASHINGTON]

Not to be left out of a high-profile kerfuffle and a chance for

some free publicity, Washington heavyweights like Sen. John

Kerry (D-Mass.) will inevitably weigh in with a wagging regulatory

finger—especially, in Kerry’s case, if the Patriots or Red

Sox are involved.

Cable companies relish the attention from lawmakers, passing

along every statement from beetle-browed legislators worried

that constituents will miss out on

the big game or the big kudo-fest or

Simon Cowell’s Scrooge act. And last

week, Time Warner and a coalition of

cable operators filed a petition with

the FCC asking the agency to reform

the retransmission consent process,

including interim carriage during

contract disputes and independent

arbitration.

Democrats and Republicans both

drape themselves in the mantle of

consumer concern during such disputes.

But it is the Democrats who

beat the “retrans is broken” drum,

while Republicans stand their probroadcast,

anti-government-interference

ground.

But analysts caution that the public tussle could work against

broadcasters and MSOs. “It’s attracting more potential regulatory

intervention,” says David Joyce, senior equity analyst at

Miller Tabak. “If it is too ugly and too public, they are going to

lose control of their business model.”

4. MEET IN THE MIDDLE

In their recent negotiations, News Corp. and Disney were seeking

around $1 a month per subscriber

from Time Warner and Cablevision,

respectively. According to analysts,

News Corp. ended up with around 50

cents per subscriber, while Disney got

between 25 and 50 cents.

“There is going to be more realization

that the market is changing and

these deals are going to get done,” says

Robin Flynn, senior analyst at media

research firm SNL Kagan. “It’s hard to

go from zero to a number. Sooner or

later, it really just depends on what the

economics of the industry are.”

CBS’s successful retransmission

negotiations with cable, satellite

and telco providers over the past

few years have yielded significant

cash for the broadcaster. According

to Moonves, the company will take

in more than $100 million in retrans

fees this year, and CBS expects that

figure to grow to at least $250 million

in 2012.

And Univision expects to bring in

more than $350 million annually in

additional subscriber fees for retransmission

consent.

“The content players to a large

extent are clearly flexing their muscles,”

one industry analyst points

out. “The reality is that content is

more important than the method of

distribution.”

5. GO BACK TO BUSINESS AS USUAL

Despite all of the threats and calls to action for consumers

to switch providers (such as Verizon FioS

offering Cablevision customers a $75 discount to

switch with the unsubtle tagline: “…never miss an

episode!”), consumers tend to take the path of least

resistance.

“What will become clear to viewers is that no particular

operator is immune to this, so why switch from one operator

to another when it could impact the next one six months

from now?” says Tom Eagan, senior media analyst at Collins

Stewart. “The more these battles become public, the more viewers

might see no reason to switch.”

So, if viewers have become privy to the playbook, the warring parties might want to call an audible, negotiate quietly and

settle, saving them a lot of time and money—and keeping bigticket

programs on the air.

ABC-TIME WARNER CABLE

Deal expires: August 2010

Leverage: ABC does not have any big sports or event programming as a hook for these negotiations, but the debut

of the fall TV season is not far off. The season premieres of Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy are poised

to be ABC’s biggest draws. So, discussions between the network and the U.S.’s second-largest cable operator, which

already duked it out with Fox over New Year’s, will likely center on the broadcaster’s value in a more general sense.

FOX-CABLEVISION

Deal expires: October 2010

Leverage: The parties made a one-year deal in October 2009 as the Yankees swung through the MLB playoffs. Fox

has great leverage with its rights to the baseball playoffs as Cablevision’s 3.1 million subscribers in suburban New

York, New Jersey and Connecticut look to follow their hometown team, which will field a powerhouse squad again

this year.

FOX-DISH

Deal expires: Fall 2010

Leverage: Just as the MLB playoffs give Fox and Cablevision something to fight over, DISH, too, must face Fox to get

baseball coverage to its subscribers, who as of the end of 2009 numbered 14.1 million.