Court to unseal some Kobe documents

Some of the sealed court documents sought by the media in the sexual-assault

case against Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant will be released, Cable News Network reported, including

the arrest warrant that details the allegations.

Both the prosecution and defense argued to keep the material sealed, while

members of the news media, including CNN, sought their release.

The search warrant will not be made public.

Each side has 10 days to appeal the ruling before documents are unsealed, as

promised by Eagle County Court Judge Frederick Gannett.