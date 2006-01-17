Court Tweaks Schedule, Adds Show

Court TV fine-tuned its daytime schedule, adding Ashleigh Banfield as co-anchor of Courtside and Lisa Bloom as co-anchor of Trial Heat, and giving defense attorney Jami Floyd her own show.

Banfield, the former NBC/MSNBC correspondent, joined Court TV as a guest host on various programs this summer. She will now co-anchor the 1-3 p.m. ET show Banfield & Ford: Courtside.

Bloom, a court TV veteran, will join the 10 a.m.-noon show Bloom & Politan: Trial Heat.

Kimberly Guilfoyle had previously co-anchored Bloom with Vinnie Politan, before leaving Court TV for Fox News.

Finally, former defense attorney Jami Floyd will host a new program at noon. Hour-long Jami Floyd: Best Defense will feature Floyd’s legal spin on topical issues, as well as trial coverage.

Court TV, whose daytime trial-coverage block is called “Court TV News,” averaged 494,000 total viewers in 2005, down 1% from 2004.