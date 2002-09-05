Court TV's Detective gains eyes
Courtroom Television Network's new interactive sleuth series, I, Detective, debuted to above-average ratings Sept. 4.
I, Detective notched a 1.0 rating and 720,000 households, according to
Nielsen Media Research. In August, Court TV averaged a 0.8 in prime time.
I, Detective airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.
One of the network's highest-rated originals, Forensic Files, is
enjoying a successful five-show run on NBC. After two airings, Forensic
Files is averaging a 5.5 household Nielsen rating on NBC and 2.9 million
viewers 18 through 49. The next episode airs Sunday.
