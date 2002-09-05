Court TV's Detective gains eyes

Courtroom Television Network's new interactive sleuth series, I, Detective, debuted to above-average ratings Sept. 4.

I, Detective notched a 1.0 rating and 720,000 households, according to

Nielsen Media Research. In August, Court TV averaged a 0.8 in prime time.

I, Detective airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.

One of the network's highest-rated originals, Forensic Files, is

enjoying a successful five-show run on NBC. After two airings, Forensic

Files is averaging a 5.5 household Nielsen rating on NBC and 2.9 million

viewers 18 through 49. The next episode airs Sunday.