Court TV, TNT nab NYPD Blue

Court TV and Turner Network Television have landed off-network rights to NYPD Blue from Twentieth Television, with episodes to begin airing on the cable nets as early as fall 2001.

The award-winning cop drama is now in its eighth season on ABC. NYPD Blue completes its run in broadcast syndication and on FX this fall.

The decision by Turner Broadcasting to put the series on Court TV as well as TNT is a real coup for Court TV, which has been heightening its profile with a growing number of original series and special productions.

The term of the pact, and the financial terms of the deal, were not disclosed. In a prepared statement, NYPD Blue creator and producer Steve Bochco said he was anticipating a "long and productive relationship with TNT and Court TV."

- Richard Tedesco