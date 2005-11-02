Court TV Shops Masterminds

In another example of cable shows seeking a backend in syndication, New Line Television will distribute Court TV’s Masterminds for syndication beginning in fall 2006.

New Line will offer stations 26 episodes of the hour-long show, which uses interviews, graphics and 3D animation to profile real crimes and the criminals who pulled them off.

Masterminds has run on Court TV since July 2003. Its highest-rated episode ran on Oct. 25 at 3 a.m., earning 527,000 total viewers. New Line Television is a division of New Line Cinema.