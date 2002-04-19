Court TV to seek access to Blake trial

Courtroom Television Network said it will pursue in-court coverage of the

trial of actor Robert Blake, arrested Thursday for the murder of his wife, Bonny

Bakley Blake.

The arrest of Blake, who starred for years as TV's

Baretta,has

already produced a media frenzy recalling the chaos of the O.J. Simpson murder

trial. News choppers have been hovering over Blake's home, and legal pundits

have been already hovering over the news networks.

Court TV's reasoned approach to Simpson's trial for the murder of his wife and her

friend was actually a contrast to much of the other media coverage, but the media

debacle outside of the courtroom set back the cause of cameras in the courtroom

for years, and it was cited by judges and legislators in opposing

televised trials.

Blake's celebrity at the

time of his arrest probably does not match Simpson's, and his legal fight would

seem unlikely to gain the same kind of overwhelming attention.

Simpson was an undisputed sports superstar, a National Football League Hall

of Famer who had remained more in the public eye through high-profile, if not

stellar, performances in films, commercials and as a sports commentator.

Blake, who was arrested after nearly a yearlong investigation, has

been semi-retired in recent years, but the one-time Our Gang kid was extremely well

known in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and he was an Emmy Award winner for

Baretta.

As a child actor, he appeared with Humphrey Bogart in Treasure of the

Sierra Madre.

His breakthrough performance was as a mass killer in the film In Cold

Blood in 1967.