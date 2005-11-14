Court TV Picks Up Parco

Court TV picked up a second season of original series Parco, P.I. The reality show, about a family-run investigation company headed by Vinny Parco, premiered Aug. 28 and ran Sundays at 10 p.m. into early fall. A recent repeat averaged about 700,000 total viewers. Court TV averaged 815,000 total viewers in prime during Oct., down one percent from last year. Parco, P.I. is produced by MarkMark Productions.



The second season begins shooting early in 2006 and will premiere in Aug.