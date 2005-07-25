Court TV Phones It In

Court TV is the latest content provider to agree to take part in a trial by ViseonMedia later this year of a system that uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to send video and audio content to digital telephone/videophones.

Court TV joins The Weather Channel, Discovery Networks, Fox News Channel, and AccuWeather as content providers for the trial.

Claire Cowart, Court TV senior VP, business development and strategy, says distribution on emerging platforms like Viseon’s VisiFone Multimedia telephone are important as the network’s audience looks to keep up with Court TV throughout the day.

Expect news updates of trials and full-length videos of programs like Justice, The Investigators and North Mission Road to be part of the trial.