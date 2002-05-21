Court TV honors heroes
Courtroom Television Network handed out its "Everyday Heroes" awards Tuesday to some famous
and not-so-famous folks who have performed courageous deeds in the past
year.
Enron Corp. whistleblower Sherron Watkins received an award, as well as
rape-survivor advocate Debbie Smith and seven others, at a Capitol Hill luncheon.
Each award winner was nominated by a cable company or a member of Congress.
Other winners were Lisa Jefferson, the GTE Airfone Inc. operator who took the
call from Todd Beamer, one of the passengers on doomed United Airlines flight
93; Ellen Siler, CEO of Hubbard House Inc., a refuge for
victims of domestic violence; Cooper Steele, a police officer who rescued a
family of four from their burning apartment; Kim Tierney, chief of police in Fort
Lauderdale, Fla.; Jerome Williams, one of the first firefighters in the
Washington, D.C., metro area to arrive at the burning Pentagon Sept. 11; and
John Sleboda and Matthew Domer, two police officers from Montgomery County, Md.,
who saved a family when they intervened in a domestic dispute that resulted in a
gun battle between husband and wife.
