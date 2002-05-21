Court TV honors heroes

Courtroom Television Network handed out its "Everyday Heroes" awards Tuesday to some famous

and not-so-famous folks who have performed courageous deeds in the past

year.

Enron Corp. whistleblower Sherron Watkins received an award, as well as

rape-survivor advocate Debbie Smith and seven others, at a Capitol Hill luncheon.

Each award winner was nominated by a cable company or a member of Congress.

Other winners were Lisa Jefferson, the GTE Airfone Inc. operator who took the

call from Todd Beamer, one of the passengers on doomed United Airlines flight

93; Ellen Siler, CEO of Hubbard House Inc., a refuge for

victims of domestic violence; Cooper Steele, a police officer who rescued a

family of four from their burning apartment; Kim Tierney, chief of police in Fort

Lauderdale, Fla.; Jerome Williams, one of the first firefighters in the

Washington, D.C., metro area to arrive at the burning Pentagon Sept. 11; and

John Sleboda and Matthew Domer, two police officers from Montgomery County, Md.,

who saved a family when they intervened in a domestic dispute that resulted in a

gun battle between husband and wife.