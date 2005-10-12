Court TV Goes for Glowpoint

Court TV is the latest media organization to make use of Glowpoint’s Internet Protocol-based two-way broadcast system. The move will help Court TV cut down its reliance on satellite and other transmission methods.

Glowpoint’s system uses IP to send video and audio content over fiber and other connections as data packets. Court TV will install Glowpoint IP circuits in its New York headquarters, at the office of Kenneth Starr at Pepperdine University School of Law (for editorial commentary on the Supreme Court confirmation hearings) and at other locations where trials and legal proceedings take place.