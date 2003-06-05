Court TV goes to court

Courtroom Television Network presented oral arguments Thursday in New York

in an effort to overturn that state's ban on cameras in trial courts.

High-powered attorney David Boies (Bush vs. Gore) is arguing for a

declaratory judgment that the ban is unconstitutional.

'Our suit seeks to give state court judges the discretion to provide the

electronic media with the same right to cover trials in New York as the print media,' said Henry Schleiff, chairman and CEO of Court TV, in a

prepared statement.

According to Court TV, New York is one of 11 states still preventing cameras

in trial courts.

All 50 states allow some type of electronic coverage of

either trial or civil courts.