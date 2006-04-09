Court TV Goes 24/7 on SmartVideo

Court TV launched a 24-hour network feed on subscription-based mobile service SmartVideo. The service, which programs full-motion TV and video-on-demand (VOD), had carried clips and legal updates from Court TV’s daytime block, Court TV News, and VOD of its prime time block, Court TV: Seriously Entertaining.

Court TV plans to program a 24-hour feed of Court TV News programming on SmartVideo as well. SmartVideo is available on a subscription basis for consumers who purchase a specific phone enabled with the service. Court TV’s new feed is available on SmartVideo’s basic package, priced at $12.95 a month.