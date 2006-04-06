Court TV Gets Makeover

Ever a fan of the rebrand, Court TV is giving its Court TV News daytime block a new tagline – “The Whole Truth.” The tagline, according to the network, is meant to signify “fairness, neutrality and objectivity in journalistic reporting, which is the network’s credo.”

Court is also sprucing up its daytime series, including Bloom & Politan: Open Court and Catherine Crier Live, with new graphics, show opens and music, and its changing the name of its daytime hourly news updates from “Headlines” to “Newsbreaks.”

The network split its daytime and nighttime programming into two separate brands – “Court TV News” for day and “Court TV Seriously Entertaining” for prime – in July. As part of that rebrand, it ditched its logo’s fingerprint and tagline, “The Investigation Channel,” and took on a sleek new blue-and-white logo.

Court TV, owned by Time Warner and Liberty Media Corp, averaged 555,000 total viewers during first quarter, down 8% from last year.