Court TV to debut Body of Evidence

Courtroom Television Network will usher in its latest original series, Body of Evidence: From

the Case Files of Dayle Hinman, with a special "Forensics Week" programming

marathon Dec. 9 through 13.

Body of Evidence, featuring former FBI profiler Hinman, debuts Dec. 12.

Also that week, Court TV will premiere new episodes of Forensic Files,

including one timely episode about police methods for nabbing snipers.

A new two-part documentary, North Mission Road, looking at the Los

Angeles County Coroners research labs, debuts after Body of Evidence Dec. 12.

And Dec. 11, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosts a

one-hour special, Digging For Clues: The Story of Forensic Science,

examining and explaining forensic science.