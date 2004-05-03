Court TV Courts More Carriage

Court TV is getting into more homes and hotel rooms thanks to several affiliate deals.



One, with the National Cable Television Cooperative, will make the network available in nine states on smaller MSOs: Wave Broadband, Washington; James Cable, Alabama; Piedmont Cable Corp., Georgia; Cannon Valley Cablevision, Minnesota; Southern Kansas Telephone and Cencom, Nebraska; Branch Cable, Mississippi; Classic Cable and Cebridge, Texas; South Benton Cablevision, Iowa; and Pitcairn Community Cable, Pennsylvania.

Loews Hotels will make Court TV available on its free guest cable package in at least 15 properties, totalling 6,000 rooms.

In a separate deal, the channel and hotel-content provider On Command will distribute pay video-on-demand programming from the network into 250,000 rooms in hotel chains including Wyndham and W Hotels.