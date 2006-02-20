Court TV Adds Call-In Show to Sirius Slate

Court TV is adding a daily morning call-in show to its channel on Sirius Satellite Radio.

Court TV Morning Radio will run from 6 to 9 a.m. and will be hosted by Vinnie Politan, who hosts Bloom & Politan on the Court TV television network. It is slated to debut March 20 on Sirius’ Court TV Radio channel.

The show will provide daily legal news and commentary and let listeners call in to open phone lines. It will also preview the programming on Court TV Radio, which carries live broadcasts of Court TV’s daytime news programs, including Catherine Crier Live, Bloom & Politan and Open Court.

Other Sirius morning programs include The Howard Stern Show and Morning Living, which runs on Martha Stewart’s Martha Stewart Living Radio channel.