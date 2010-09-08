Court shows strong as summer fades out

Court shows were the strongest genre in the week ending

Sunday, Aug. 29, as summer wound down and audience levels dropped by more than

two million viewers.

CBS Televisionâ€™s Judge

Judy improved 2% for the week and 14% for the year to a 4.2 live plus same

day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That marks

the 22nd time in the last 24 weeks that Judy has been the number one first-run show in daytime syndication.

In second place, CTDâ€™s Judge

Joe Brown grew 5% to a 2.1, a rank he has held or tied for 608 consecutive

weeks or every week for nearly 12 years. Judge

Joe also was up 14% from the prior week among women 18-49 and 22% among

women 25-54.

Warner Bros.â€™ Peopleâ€™s

Court held steady at a 1.8. Warner Bros.â€™ Judge Mathis added 7% to a 1.6. Twentiethâ€™s Judge Alex and Divorce Court

each were even week to week at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Warner Bros.â€™ Judge Jeannine Pirro gained 10% to a 1.1.

Littonâ€™s Street Court, coming to the

end of its run, advanced 20% to a 0.6.

In contrast, talk shows were tepid. CTDâ€™s Oprah fell to a 2.9, its lowest rating

in six weeks and just one-tenth of a point above its all-time low. The show was

down 3% week to week and 19% year to year.

Disney-ABCâ€™s Live with

Regis and Kelly slipped 5% to a new season low 2.1. NBCUâ€™s Maury, passing Dr. Phil for third place among households and behind only Oprah among viewers, was flat at a 2.0. Dr. Phil, the only talker that gained in

the prior week, fell back down 5% to a 1.9 and slipped to fourth place. That

tied Sonyâ€™s Dr. Oz, which was unchanged

at a 1.9.

Warner Bros.â€™ Ellen

DeGeneres and CTDâ€™s The Doctors

each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. NBCUâ€™s Jerry Springer slid 7% to a 1.4, but improved 17% over the same

week last summer. CTDâ€™s Rachael Ray

was steady at a 1.3. NBCUâ€™s Steve Wilkos

declined 8% to a 1.2. Debmar-Mercuryâ€™s Wendy

Williams climbed 11% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.â€™ Bonnie Hunt, nearing the end of its run, remained at a 0.6, while NBCUâ€™s

Martha Stewart, who is ending her show

on broadcast and moving to Hallmark Channel, plunged 20% to a new season low

0.4.

CTDâ€™s Entertainment Tonight

topped the magazines, holding firm at a 3.4, despite being one of several

access shows to run into pre-season football preemptions in several large

markets on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, the showâ€™s weekend version, CTDâ€™s ET Weekend, was the number-one first-run

weekend hour for the 397th time in the past 400 weeks with a 1.7, up

6% for the week and 21% for the year.

CTDâ€™s Inside Edition

yielded 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.â€™ TMZ

rose 6% to a 1.8. NBCUâ€™s Access Hollywood

also jumped 6% to a 1.7. CTDâ€™s The

Insider was unchanged at a 1.5, tying Extra,

which grew 7%.

Game shows were mixed. CTDâ€™s Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 5.8. CTDâ€™s Jeopardy! recovered 4% from its season low in the prior week to a

4.9. Disney-ABCâ€™s Who Wants to be a Millionaire

slipped 4% to a 2.2. Debmar-Mercuryâ€™s Family

Feud and Twentiethâ€™s Are You Smarter

than a Fifth Grader each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.â€™ Two and

a Half Men continued to lead the off-net sitcoms, although it dipped 2% to

a 4.3. After three weeks of ties, CTDâ€™s Everybody

Loves Raymond finally stole second place from Twentiethâ€™s Family Guy, and was unchanged at a 3.1. Family Guy slipped 3% to a 3.0 and third

place. NBCUâ€™s The Office improved 4%

to a 2.8. Sonyâ€™s Seinfeld gained 4%

to a 2.6. Twentiethâ€™s King of the Hill

and Warner Bros.â€™ Friends each were

flat at a 2.2 and 2.1, respectively. Warner Bros.â€™ George Lopez lost 17% to a new season low 2.0, tying CTDâ€™s Everybody Hates Chris, which surged 25%.