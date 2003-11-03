Court ing Disaster

Twentieth Television’s Divorce Court

postponed its planned tapings last week because Joe Catalano, the show’s bailiff, was spending 14-hour days fighting raging fires in Crestline, Calif., near his family’s home.

Besides the show, Catalano works in law enforcement in San Bernadino County. Although the fire was threatening his own home, he had been too busy helping to evacuate the area and helping fire fighters to return home to see if his house was still standing.

"I have to worry about my family and home, but, on a professional level, we have to take care of the public," he said in an e-mail to producers.