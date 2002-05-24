Court ices 'Cupcake'

The Cupcake Messenger won't be mousetrapping anymore surfers.

Translation: At the request of the Federal Trade Commission, a U.S. District

court has ordered defendant John Zuccarini, aka 'Cupcake Messenger', 'Cupcake

Patrol' and another 20 cupcake-related names, to stop hijacking errant-fingered

Web surfers to porn and other sites via URL's similar to the real ones.

That should come as some consolation to cable channel The Cartoon Network.

According to the FTC, Zuccarini used 15 variations on the real site, www.cartoonnetwork.com (in all, he used

some 5,500 copycat names of various sites), to steer surfers who didn't quite

get the right URL, where they would be 'bombarded' by pop-up ads for everything

from Internet gambling to porn.

In addition, the real site would sometimes come up, leading surfers to assume

the ads were somehow authorized by that site.

Mousetrapping is the programming trick of making it difficult or impossible

to close a browser or return to the previous page.

The FTC is telling consumers who think they have been

scammed by Zuccarini to call them at 202-326-2560 or the toll-free

1-877-FTC-HELP, referencing the case name: Cupcake Party.