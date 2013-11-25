Couric Named Yahoo’s Global Anchor

Katie Couric is headed to Yahoo as global anchor in early 2014, Yahoo confirmed Monday.

There, she will host a newsmaker interview show that will air on Yahoo's home page, as well as help develop Yahoo News' coverage with a "growing team of global correspondents who will report on live world events, anchor groundbreaking interviews with major newsmakers and thought leaders, and much more," according to a statement from Yahoo.

In the meantime, Couric and ABC are still talking about whether or not to continue with her talk show,Katie, which airs on the ABC Owned stations and mostly on ABC affiliates across the country. Sources close to Couric say the show will run through this season regardless of whether it returns for season three. ABC and Couric are discussing restructuring the show's costs, as well as allowing it to move into earlier time periods in markets where the afternoon time period may no longer be available.

"At this stage in my career, I just really want to do things that mean something to me, and I think this opportunity will allow me do that," said Couric in an interview. "Anyone can see that things are changing quickly in the world of news, and I'm really looking forward to helping Yahoo build its news brand in this changing environment."

"Katie's depth of experience, her intellectual curiosity, and her charisma make her the perfect choice to anchor Yahoo News and the whole Yahoo Network. Her unmatched energy, savvy, and versatility enables her to connect with audiences across the globe," said Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo, in a statement. "News is a definitive daily habit for our users — and Katie will work with our talented editorial team to pioneer a new chapter of digital journalism."

Yahoo has been on a hiring tear lately, adding such talent as David Pogue, former technology columnist for the New York Times and host of PBS' Nova scienceNOW; Yahoo News Editor-in-Chief Megan Liberman, the New York Times' former deputy news editor, and national political columnist Matt Bai, formerly the NY Times' chief political correspondent. Yahoo also continues to have a news partnership with ABC News that launched in 2011.

Couric's exit from ABC News was first reported last Friday.