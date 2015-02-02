'Counting Cars' Returns to History Feb. 24

History's Counting Cars, the third reality show spinoff of the network's highly successful Pawn Stars, returns for a fourth season on Feb. 24.

The new season starts with a one-hour special that could entice co-viewing as series star Danny Koker and his team take on a “his and hers” restoration of a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner and a 1970 Dodge Coronet.

Later in the season the crew converts a 1972 Chevy Blazer into "the ultimate tailgating party machine" for country music legend Del Bryant.

