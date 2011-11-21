Trending

Count 'Em, Three Jobs From 'B&C'

By

Click here to read more from B&C's Classifieds

By

Nancy Logan, National Partnerships, National Recreation
and Park Association

I actually landed three jobs from Broadcasting's classified section! Working as a Sales Manager at
our college radio station, we all became avid readers of the magazine. It was
an important tool for learning about our chosen field and a kind of a career "wish-book."
Upon graduation, I began my professional career in radio, working in Buffalo,
NY. I made the big jump to Los Angeles and found a position with TV Guide magazine through Broadcasting's classifieds. I stayed
with TV Guide through the sale to
News Corp. and had the opportunity to work in Australia. Upon my return, I
reacquainted with the magazine and found my second position, as Sales Manager
with Broadcasting magazine! I then
found my third position with BMI a few years later...all thanks to those
classifieds.

Broadcasting magazine
was and always has remained an industry "bible," a highly regarded and trusted
source of reporting and integrity. A true friend and industry supporter, Broadcasting made us all proud and
fortunate to be involved as a part of this era and the industry.

After spending many years during my media career
volunteering for causes and charities, I returned to the East coast and applied
my business development skills within the nonprofit world, heading up national
partnerships for National Recreation and Park Association.