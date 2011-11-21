Count 'Em, Three Jobs From 'B&C'
By B&C Staff
Click here to read more from B&C's Classifieds
By
Nancy Logan, National Partnerships, National Recreation
and Park Association
I actually landed three jobs from Broadcasting's classified section! Working as a Sales Manager at
our college radio station, we all became avid readers of the magazine. It was
an important tool for learning about our chosen field and a kind of a career "wish-book."
Upon graduation, I began my professional career in radio, working in Buffalo,
NY. I made the big jump to Los Angeles and found a position with TV Guide magazine through Broadcasting's classifieds. I stayed
with TV Guide through the sale to
News Corp. and had the opportunity to work in Australia. Upon my return, I
reacquainted with the magazine and found my second position, as Sales Manager
with Broadcasting magazine! I then
found my third position with BMI a few years later...all thanks to those
classifieds.
Broadcasting magazine
was and always has remained an industry "bible," a highly regarded and trusted
source of reporting and integrity. A true friend and industry supporter, Broadcasting made us all proud and
fortunate to be involved as a part of this era and the industry.
After spending many years during my media career
volunteering for causes and charities, I returned to the East coast and applied
my business development skills within the nonprofit world, heading up national
partnerships for National Recreation and Park Association.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.