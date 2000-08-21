Costello meets KING-KONG

Pat Costello, who came to run CBS' WBBM-TV news department in his home town of Chicago a year and a half ago from Salt Lake City sister station KUTV-TV, said Monday that he is leaving to run the news departments at A.H. Belo-owned KING-TV and KONG-TV in Seattle.

Dave Lougee, who had the job, was elevated to general manager.

Costello's departure follows closely that of WBBM-TV Vice President and General Manager Hank Price, who is going to Hearst's WXII-TV Greensboro, N.C., next month, but Costello said the move had been in the works prior to Price's announcement and is unrelated.

"I'm not leaving something. I'm going toward something: a great television station, great group, at a great place," he said.

Costello helped launch Carol Marin's distinctive 10 p.m. news, which has received good reviews but has had trouble attracting a large audience.

Assistant News Director Danice Kern will serve as interim news director.