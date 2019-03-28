Costa to Run Bahakel Alabama Stations

Mike Costa has been named VP and general manager of Bahakel Communications Alabama TV stations WAKA Selma (CBS), WNCF Montgomery (ABC) and WBMM Tuskegee (CW).

Costa had most recently run Sinclair Broadcasting stations WTVC (Fox on its dot one channel and ABC on its dot two subchannel) and WFLI (CW) in Chattanooga.

Costa succeeds Sherry Nelson, who is exiting to pursue "other opportunities."

Sinclair took a lot of fire during its aborted Tribune merger for what critics said was a nationalized, ideological, approach to its local news commentary from corporate, for one.

Costa's take on his new opportunity did not mention his old boss, but he did say: "Being part of an ownership group like Bahakel Communications who believe local stations serve their communities the best when the folks at the local level make news, information and entertainment decisions rather than an out of town corporate office is less common today than in the past."

Costa exited Sinclair last November.