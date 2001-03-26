Coscia leaves KDKA-TV

Joe Coscia, recruited by CBS management as news director at KDKA-TV Pittsburgh five months ago, lost his job last Wednesday amid apparent discord with General Manager Gary Cozen over newsroom direction. Coscia would confirm only that he had left. Cozen could not be reached. KDKA had a disappointing sweeps, but station insiders said that was not likely a factor in Coscia's departure, which they described as "ugly" and demoralizing. Newsroom operations are to be handled, at least for the time being, by Mike Machi and Ann Linaberger. CBS Stations Vice President for News Joel Cheatwood said he wouldn't rule out another position in the station group for Coscia.