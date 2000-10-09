Coscia joins CBS

CBS' station group has hired Joe Coscia from WRGB(TV) Schenectady, N.Y., to run its news operation at KDKA-TV Pittsburgh.

The group's news head, Joel Cheatwood, introduced Coscia to KDKA-TV General Manager Gary Kozen.

Coscia is a member of the Radio-Television News Directors board and worked at WABC-TV, WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV in New York. He worked in network news and as a consultant before becoming a news director.