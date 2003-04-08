Cosby pays tribute to Fred Rogers

One TV legend paid tribute to another during the entertainment following

the NAB-RTNDA's kickoff dinner Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Bill Cosby prefaced his show by telling the audience that a good friend had

died recently.

In tribute to Fred Rogers, TV's famed Mr. Rogers, Cosby left the stage

with a spotlight on an empty chair which, he said, stood for not only Rogers but

also the men and women serving in the Persian Gulf, and in the hopes of 'their

return, vertically.'

A renowned music collector, Cosby played an old

recording of Marian Anderson singing 'Ave Maria' during the

tribute.