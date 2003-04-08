Cosby pays tribute to Fred Rogers
One TV legend paid tribute to another during the entertainment following
the NAB-RTNDA's kickoff dinner Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Bill Cosby prefaced his show by telling the audience that a good friend had
died recently.
In tribute to Fred Rogers, TV's famed Mr. Rogers, Cosby left the stage
with a spotlight on an empty chair which, he said, stood for not only Rogers but
also the men and women serving in the Persian Gulf, and in the hopes of 'their
return, vertically.'
A renowned music collector, Cosby played an old
recording of Marian Anderson singing 'Ave Maria' during the
tribute.
